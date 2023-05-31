NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Carson National Forest updated its occupancy and use Forest Order on Wednesday. Now, camping for more than 14 days, whether it is consecutive or not, within a 45-day period is banned. They said it is to make sure there are recreational opportunities for a large number of visitors in the forest.

Other prohibitions in the order that remain the same include:

Possessing a beverage which is defined as an alcoholic beverage by state law. Note: Persons 21 years of age or older and not otherwise under any legal restriction regarding the possession of alcoholic beverages are exempt.

Parking or leaving a vehicle in violation of posted instructions.

Being publicly nude

The U.S. Forest Service said it is also renewing Forest Orders that cover prohibitions for motor vehicles and fire, explosives, and sparks on June 1.