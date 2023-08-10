TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A rugged landscape dotted with volcanic rocks and petroglyphs is under review by federal land managers. Río Grande del Norte National Monument is set to receive a resource management plan, but first, the public can weigh in on issues that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) needs to consider.

The land was designated as a national monument in 2013. Then-President Barack Obama noted the “extraordinary landscape of extreme beauty and daunting harshness” that includes historic sites going back to the Archaic Period (7,500 B.C. – 500 A.D.).

Now, BLM wants to update the Taos Resource Management Plan published in 2012. The plan broadly guides BLM activity in the region.

To update the plan, BLM is asking the public to comment on any management options and concerns the public wants to share. There will be public meetings on August 28 and August 29.

The August 28 meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. MDT at the Taos Sagebrush Inn (1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, N.M. 87571). The August 29 meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. MDT at the BLM New Mexico State Office (301 Dinosaur Trail, Santa Fe, N.M. 87508).

The public can also comment online at this link. Comments can also be sent by mail to the Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Brad Higdon, 1024 Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM 87571.