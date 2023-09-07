BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is giving Bernalillo County funds to help reduce litter. The county will get a little over $20,600.

“Bernalillo County is always looking for ways to contribute to protecting the environment,” county Planning and Development Services Director Nicholas Hamm said in a press release. “Being a recipient of this grant will allow us to further connect with county residents to work together towards the related goals of proper waste disposal and keeping our community beautiful.”

Some of the funds will go toward Scrap Tire Amnesty Days, which allows residents from the unincorporated parts of the county to dispose of up to eight tires for free. Funds will also go toward helping inform community members how to properly separate trash and recycling, the county says.

Bernalillo County is not the only agency getting funds from the state. In total, 59 entities around New Mexico will get grant money from the New Mexico Tourism Department.