BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County is working with residents to improve their gardens.

On Saturday, the county held a composting workshop at the Gutierrez-Hubbell Open Space to teach residents how to compost their food scraps with worms.

The worms break down the scraps and excrete the nutrients which master gardeners call “Black Gold.”

Educators said this process is faster than other methods of composting.

“Regular composting is you take scraps and allow them to break down, and it works. It works well, but it could take many months to do it. Vermicomposting is you have the worms do the work for you, and they can turn the scraps of a waste product from your cooking it excellent fertilizer in a short amount of time,” said composter Mary Green.

The county holds this event quarterly, and it is free to the public.