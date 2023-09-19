BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – To go over development plans for Bernalillo County’s future parks, recreation, and open space facilities, the county will be hosting a series of meetings regarding updates to its 2023 Master Plan.

The meetings will consist of presentations, surveys, design boards, and answers to community questions. The first meeting will be held at the Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras on September 21.

Meeting Schedule

Thursday, September 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Location: Los Vecinos Community Center, Tijeras Topic: Plans for parks, recreation, and open space facilities south of I-40

Wednesday, October 4, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Location: Vista Grande Community Center, Sandia Park Topic: Plans for areas north of I-40



With the opening of Carlito Springs, Sedillo Ridge became the only remaining open space in the East Mountains that is not open to the public,” says District 5 Commissioner Eric Olivas. “It’s really important for us to hear from the community so that we can do the right thing with this property and get it open and usable for the public. We are also excited to get community input on all our East Mountain facilities.”

The county says more meetings will take place later this year and through 2024; those meetings will focus on other areas in Bernalillo County. To learn more, visit the county’s website here.