BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of used tires are rotting on the Pajarito Mesa. Now, Bernalillo County has funds to get rid of them.

The New Mexico Environmental Department has awarded the county $371,237 to fund a plan to take care of more than 65,000 tires. The money will also fund a video to bring awareness to illegal dumping.

“This grant allows the county to follow through on a nuisance abatement project that was recently approved by the Board of County Commissioners. Successful completion of this project will return the land to a more natural state and will generate additional content for the ongoing awareness campaign the county is engaged in,” the county’s Planning and Development Services Director, Nick Hamm, said in a press release. “We hope to encourage better practices around scrap tire disposal and to protect and preserve a healthy and clean community.”

The cash comes from a fund supported by fees on vehicle registrations. On top of the latest efforts, last year the county adopted an updated county ordinance to try to get people to bring scrap tires to the landfill or a recycling center. Those who witness illegal dumping can report it at this website.