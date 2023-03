NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico fishing spot is reopening. The New Mexico Department of Game & Fish (NMDGF) said Benedictine Monastery Lake will be freshly stocked with trout.

NMDGF stated that the lake, located near Pecos, will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9.

The department also wants to remind fishers that 2023-2024 fishing licenses will be for sale starting March 27, 2023. They will be valid from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.