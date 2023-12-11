NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The saga of ‘Asha’ the Mexican gray wolf continues in New Mexico. The female wolf sparked debate earlier this year when she roamed far from her federally designated area. Now, after again heading north, Asha has been captured.

“Our decision to capture F2754 (Asha) was made out of concern for her safety and well-being,” Brady McGee, the Mexican wolf recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a press release. “Dispersal events like this are often in search of a mate. As there are no other known wolves in the area, she was unlikely to be successful, and risked being mistaken for a coyote and shot. By pairing her with a carefully selected mate in captivity, we are hoping she will breed and have pups this spring. The best outcome for her is to be released back into the wild, where she and her offspring can contribute to Mexican wolf recovery.”

The federal government designated land south of I-40 in New Mexico as the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area, where efforts to reintroduce the wolves to their native range have been focused. Asha was born in Arizona in 2021, and after leaving her pack, she roamed north of the area in January 2023. She was captured and moved back to Arizona. Then, by October 2023, she was again walking outside of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area.

After Asha spent several weeks around the San Pedro Mountains and the Valles Caldera National Preserve, the Fish and Wildlife Service says they captured her because Asha didn’t seem to be planning on returning to the Mexican Wolf Experimental Area. Now, the federal agency will see if she can be bred. The plan is then to return her to the wild in 2024, maybe with pups.