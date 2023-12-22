ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recently, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state’s plan to put up $500 million for purchasing reused water. It’s an attempt to secure water for a state that climate experts say could see increased periods of drought. Now, environmental regulators are getting ready to ask for a set of statewide rules to ensure standardization and safety for water reuse.

“It is designed to protect our freshwater supplies, but also provide a pathway for innovative water reuse,” John Rhoderick, the New Mexico Environment Department Water Protection Division director, told KRQE News 13. ” We have dwindling water thanks to the drought and other conditions in the state. We’re looking for alternative sources.”

Parts of New Mexico do already have access to reused water. For example, some parks in Albuquerque use non-drinkable recycled water. But the idea behind creating new rules is to have a set standard for reuse in the state. That way, as more and more communities look to water reuse as an option, there will be standardized rules for treatment.

“We’re looking forward. There’s no end in sight to the drought conditions. We have scenarios where aquifers are being used up and they’re not coming back. So, we have to have alternative sources of water to replace those aquifers or at a minimum, to augment their use,” Rhoderick explains. “We have to show that it’s going to be done in a safe manner.”

The New Mexico Environment Department will bring the plan to the New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission at the end of 2023. That commission will decide to approve or reject the rules after hearing evidence from the Environment Department.

“The process,” Rhoderick says, “is much like a jury trial.” The Environment Department has been working on the draft rules for years, long before the governor’s announcement to invest in reused water. To come up with the rules, Rhoderick says the department looked at how other communities have regulated reuse around the globe.