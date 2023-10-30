NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A nationwide campaign helping educate outdoor visitors on safety and responsibility is now reaching into New Mexico. And it’s spokesperson is a rock named “Spokespebble.”

The video campaign reminds outdoor visitors how to prepare for visits to National Conservation Lands. The campaign is part of a partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division, the Conservation Lands Foundation, and others focused on protecting National Conservation Lands.

“You’ve gotta remember that these public lands need our love, our protection, and our respect,” Spokespebble says in one video. The pebble reminds views that National Conservation Lands offer great outdoor opportunities, but they don’t have ranger stations or other services, so it’s up to visitors to be responsible.

The push to educate visitors comes after a boost in visits to National Conservation Lands. “Record numbers of visitors continue to venture into New Mexico public lands managed by the BLM beyond and between national parks, and there is currently no other large-scale collaborative effort that addresses the safety and other considerations specific to them,” Kris Deutschman, the senior communications director for the Conservation Lands Foundation, said in a press release.

You can learn more about the campaign at this link. New Mexico has 73 National Conservation Land Units around the state including wilderness areas, national monuments, and national historic trails.