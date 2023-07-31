ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have recently been moving towards stricter rules on vehicle emissions. Albuquerque’s air quality officials are asking a citizens’ oversight board to adopt clean vehicle rules.

“Transportation is one of our largest contributions to greenhouse gas emissions in Albuquerque and we’re using all our tools to reduce those levels,” Albuquerque Environmental Health Director Angel Martinez Jr. said in a press release. “This updated rule will help mitigate the effects of climate change, reduce air pollution, and improve the health of all our residents.”

The proposal is to adopt rules that would require 82% of new passenger cars and trucks sold in New Mexico to have zero tailpipe emissions by 2032. The rules, proposed by the New Mexico Environment Department and supported by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, focus on vehicle manufacturers.

For those rules to go into effect across New Mexico, both the state and the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board need to approve the proposal, according to Maia Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the city’s environmental health department.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board is made up of appointed citizens. The city is asking the board to consider the proposal during their upcoming board meeting on August 9.