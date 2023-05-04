ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Filmmaking in New Mexico is a big, booming business. But with big productions comes the potential for negative climate impacts. Now, Albuquerque is looking to help.

The city’s film office has announced a ‘resource hub’ to help film productions stay sustainable and reduce their negative impact. The idea is to help the city stay in line with their Climate Action Plan.

“Film productions have the potential to positively affect climate change by making both small and large changes to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Cyndy McCrossen, the Albuquerque Film Office liaison, said in a press release. “We’re a resource for productions in Albuquerque and want to make the connections between productions and local businesses that provide sustainable services.”

Big feature film crews can release an average of over 3,000 metric tons per day, according to the Sustainable Production Alliance. Much of that comes from running vehicles, generators, and accounting for travel.

To cut down on emissions, the city is recommending film crews use eco-friendly options. That could include solar-powered generators, electric vehicles, and eco-friendly dry cleaners listed within the resource hub, the city says.