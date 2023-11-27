ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, Albuquerque has been working to address climate issues. In 2021, a task force came up with 50 specific strategies, including things like recycling, clean transportation, and sustainable buildings. Now, the city released a report showing the latest progress made.

“We’re making significant progress on our climate action goals this year, including becoming the first city to create an equity committee in support of the federal Justice40 initiative,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “We are focused on making our home a more climate resilient place for our families, and for the future families of Albuquerque.”

The latest report shows that the city has made some key progress. For example, the city completed 125 energy efficiency retrofits of older buildings. The report estimates this has saved over 239 million kWh of electricity, or as much as about 22,500 households use in a year.

The report also notes that in 2023, a significant percentage of the city’s energy came from solar or other renewable sources. More than 60% of the year’s energy came from the combination of on-site solar, PNM’s Solar Direct facility, and PNM’s other renewable sources.

As for water, the report notes that the city uses recycled water for some irrigation. Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) processes water for reuse, and the city has been working to expand the number of parks and facilities that can use recycled water, but doing so will take time, a KRQE News 13 investigation reveals.

While the city says it is making good progress towards climate goals, there is still work to be done, and the report notes that “the path to 100% renewable energy is like running a race where the finish line keeps moving.” As the city keeps running that race, the plan is to more than double attendees in sustainability-focused public hearings.