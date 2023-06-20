ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week is Pollinator Week. City leaders are celebrating by building new spots for bees and hummingbirds to do their thing.

The City of Albuquerque and the Solid Waste Management Department are continuing to plant flower gardens across the city.

This initiative tries to improve conditions for pollinators by planting more native wildflowers.

The project started five years ago and is still going strong.

Seeds from previous year’s flowers are used to plant this year’s generation of new gardens.