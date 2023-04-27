ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has named Albuquerque as one of the top 30 city governments that use green power. The Duke City came in at number 13 in the list of cities that are a part of the Green Power Partnership.

According to a City of Albuquerque press release, they use 55 million kilowatt-hours of green power annually. That is 50% of its operations’ total power needs. The EPA says that power is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 5,000 average American homes.

“Albuquerque is paving the path toward a more climate-resilient future,” said Kelsey Rader, City of Albuquerque Sustainability Officer. “We’ve taken advantage of our excellent, naturally solar-friendly conditions and with the implementation of Solar Direct, we are much closer to our 100% renewable energy goal.”