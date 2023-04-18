ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Apr. 17, Albuquerque City Councilor Renee Grout and the City Council passed an amendment that will add $2 million to the Capital Improvement Plan Budget to either refurbish or rebuild an education center in the Tijeras Arroyo BioZone. The city will also complete Open Space land purchases in the BioZone.

According to the city, the newest acquisition to the BioZone is a location at 15600 Central Avenue. This space will serve as an education center for CABQ Open Space Programs, Bernalillo County Open Space, the Sandia National Wilderness, and the Tijeras Creek Cultural Corridor.

The city is working on a plan to connect the center with the Singing Arrow Community Center using a trail system. The added funds will replace plans to build a visitor’s center in the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

“Tijeras Arroyo is a jewel in the East Gateway,” says Councilor Grout. “This education center will be a place where visitors, families, school groups, and scout troops can gather, learn more about the plants and animals that are native to our area, then get out and experience the natural beauty of our Open Spaces.”