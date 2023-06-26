ALTO, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Forest Service officials and Mescalero Apache Tribe officials have agreed to work together to manage land in southern New Mexico. The agreement replaces a memorandum of understanding that expired in 2017.

“Signing this MOU demonstrates good faith on both sides, and will strengthen communications in the future,” Bill Sapp, a forest archeologist and tribal liaison for Lincoln National Forest, said in a news release. “It allows us to codify the communications process and build our partnership with the Mescalero Apache Tribe.”

The new agreement has no expiration date. It signals a long-term expectation for collaboration, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The agreement will guide everything from managing protections for endangered species to land use decisions impacting the Ski Apache Resort.