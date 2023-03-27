SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A key trailhead in the Gila National Forest recently received some upgrades. The trailhead provides access to the continental divide.

Jack’s Peak Trailhead, located in the southern Burro Mountains, has been enlarged to accommodate more trail users, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The enlarged trailhead includes parking for horse trailers, better signage, and improved drainage.

“The new Jack’s Peak Trailhead responds to the higher level of use that’s been observed in the area,” Silver City District Ranger Elizabeth Toney said in a press release. “The improvements will help visitors recognize where they should park, drive, and hike, and where to find information while reducing loss of vegetation and associated impacts to wildlife habitats, and soil and watershed conditions.”

Camping is not available at the trailhead. But there are campsites nearby along the access road leading to the trailhead.