Entertainers, artisans showcase their craft at Albuquerque Renaissance Faire

Lords and ladies from across the land gathered for a day of feasting, merriment, and even a bit of jousting at the Albuquerque Renaissance Faire. Hundreds turned out at the Balloon Museum, celebrating the fashions and traditions of the Middle Ages.

The event also showcased medieval skill workers with demonstrations from weavers, scribes, and more.

“A lot of these are lost arts you know, people don’t know how to spin. People go to Walmart and buy an outfit, so they don’t realize that things go from sheep to shawl,” said Living History organizer Melanie Templet.

If you missed the action but still want to get in on the fun, head over to Menaul School where jousting tournaments will be held Sunday until 3 p.m.