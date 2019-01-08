Embassy closure keeps new Filipino APS teachers from first day of classes

Some new teachers for Albuquerque Public Schools should’ve been in the classroom Monday, but KRQE News 13 has learned nearly a dozen of them are stuck half a world away.

Back in August, News 13 reported that about 33 new Filipino teachers were hired by APS to help fill hundreds of available teaching jobs.

“They’re helping to fill some very difficult positions,” Monica Armenta, Executive Director of Communications for APS, said in the August 2018 interview.

Eleven more Filipino teachers were scheduled to start with the district Monday, but the district says a series of problems have delayed their arrival.

Armenta tells KRQE News 13 the US Embassy in the Philippines was closed for the holidays and that left the candidates unable to complete their exit interviews before flying to the United States.

Armenta directed News 13 to the US State Department to find out what specifically is causing the delay, as the embassy is now back open, but the State Department is mostly closed during the partial government shutdown.

Armenta also says airfare costs may have played a role in the delay.

It’s not clear when the teachers will arrive in New Mexico. Armenta says in the meantime, the classrooms they were supposed to fill will be taught by substitute teachers.

APS is also dealing with a shortfall of substitute teachers. They have about 1,000 but would like to have 1,500.

According to the district’s website, there are 170 vacant teacher spots.

KRQE News 13 did try and call and email the US State Department, but our calls were not answered and we only received ‘away’ messages back via email.