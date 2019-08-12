Elementary school transforms bathrooms with words of encouragement

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Teachers and parents have a surprise for local elementary students ahead of their first day of school.

Volunteers painted inspirational sayings and colorful images on the girls and boys bathroom stalls to send a message about the school being a safe and comfortable place.

“I think having positive affirmations just being thrown at students all the time really builds self-esteem, builds community and we really want our students to be happy and excited to be at school,” Inez Elementary School Principal Casey Kadlec said.

Teachers and parents got the inspiration from similar projects at schools across the country.

Kadlec got the necessary permit from the district and help from APS parent and local makeup artist Heidi Anderson to design the powerful messages.

“There’s so much negative out there and there’s so much lately that I think not only having a safe place but a comfortable place and an exciting place to come – it’s really important,” Anderson explained.

The uplifting mottos and mantras don’t stop with the students.

Anderson made sure to paint sayings for the unsung heroes: the teachers and staff.

“They need to know when they come to the bathroom and they get a break to stop and remember why they’re doing it,” Anderson said.

Volunteers, including teachers and parents, donated their time and supplies for the project.