Electronic rental scooters coming to Albuquerque streets soon

Electronic rental scooters will soon be on the streets of Albuquerque. Friday the city announced it is accepting permit applications from companies like Lime, Bird and Razor, which have all previously expressed interest in tapping into the Albuquerque market.

The companies had to wait for the city’s task force to come up with rules regarding the scooters.

City Councilor Pat Davis has lead the way on bringing these scooters to town. He expects them to be a convenient, cheap and quick way to get from place to place.

The rates of the scooters vary by company, but all work through a mobile phone app, by paying with a credit or debit card.

The City of Albuquerque strongly urges residents to use an abundance of caution and

care when taking advantage of these new transportation options. Some rules of use

include:

Helmets are required for anyone under 18 and encouraged for all users;

Ride in bike lanes or bike paths and on the right side of the street, with the flow of traffic, much like bicycles—not on sidewalks unless it is the only option

Give pedestrians the right of way in all cases

Follow all traffic laws, official traffic signals and signs

In addition to paying the relevant permitting fees, companies permitted to operate in Albuquerque must: