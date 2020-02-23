Eight dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran

Houses are reduced to rubble after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said numerous people have been killed and several others wounded in Sunday’s quake with more people trapped under debris. (IHA via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Turkey’s interior minister says eight people have been killed in Turkey in a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck western Iran.

The quake centered on the Iranian city of Khoy early Sunday and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.

The Turkish interior minister told a news conference in Ankara that three children and four adults were killed in Turkey’s Baskule district.

Turkish officials say at least 23 people have been wounded with some in critical condition.

Last month a quake centred on the eastern Turkish city of Elazig killed more than 40 people.

