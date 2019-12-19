Wording of new school absence law raises questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way for the next school year. As parents and school districts try and get a handle on new attendance rules, state legislators admit their new law may need some work.

The Attendance Success Act is supposed to put a dent in truancy, but it’s raising some questions.

Students are expected to be in school every day, but that doesn’t always happen. “The biggest this year and there will be some significant changes in the handbook are around attendance and those are coming from changes in state law,” said Shelly Green, Executive Director, Albuquerque Public Schools Student and Employee Service Center.

The Attendance Success Art was passed by lawmakers earlier this year and goes into effect next school year. Under this law, students will be allowed 10 absences.

According to the law, “absent” means not in attendance for a class or school day for any reason, whether excused or not. However, that line in the bill raises some questions.

The law does say time missed because of medical conditions or school activities do not count as absences.

House Education Committee member David Gallegos says there are other concerns with the new law. Parents also say they would prefer if absentee penalties were based on performance.

There’s a lot to sort through the 29-page attendance law. Under the new law, schools with a chronic absence rate of 5% or higher must develop an attendance success plan.

Click here to read new law.