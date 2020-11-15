WNMU to go online only Monday, close parts of campus

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Western New Mexico University announced Saturday they would be transitioning to full online instruction and close parts of their campus used by the public on Monday, Nov. 16.

Students who had enrolled in hybrid courses should proceed according to their professor’s instructions. University faculty and staff are directed to work with their supervisors to determine whether to work remotely or in person over the next few weeks.

Officials say campus residence halls will operate according to plan and dining services will switch to carry-out service only. The WNMU Child Development Center will remain open but may adjust operations to comply with new state mandates.

Athletic facilities, along with campus recreation (i.e. fitness center, WNMU Museum) will be closed. J. Cloyd Miller Library will only be open for students who need direct access to materials. The campus mailroom and book store will remain open on a limited basis. Both the business office and the student affairs division will continue to provide students with cashier and enrollment services.

The transition from hybrid to online-only instruction is coming one week earlier than planned for the university, as it was scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 30. The university’s plan to start the spring semester completely online remains in place.