SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Western New Mexico University announced it is now offering an online Master of Science in Nursing program. The university said the program will focus on community and rural and frontier health care.

All of the classes will be taught online and coursework can be completed within a year. Students can begin the program in any semester and will be able to finish their clinical work in their own community. The university said there is no limit to how many students will be allowed into the program.