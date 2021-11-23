Wilson Middle School teachers honored for school garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque Public Schools teachers are being honored for incorporating agriculture into the classroom. Susan Schipull and Kate Porterfield from Wilson Middle School have been named the New Mexico AG in the Classroom Teachers of the Year.

The Wildcat Blooms Garden Program began 10 years ago in a trash-filled lot. They have since transformed it, teaching students about sustainability, climate, and how to grow food.

The honor comes from the New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau.

