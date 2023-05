NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school graduations are just around the corner. Here’s the where and when for graduations throughout the state.

Alamogordo

Alamogordo High School – May 26, 7:00 p.m. Gates to AHS Tiger Stadium (103 Cuba Ave.)

Belen

Infinity High School – May 11, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Belen High School (1619 W. Delgado Ave.)

Belen High School – May 16, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Belen High School

Bernalillo

Bernalillo High School – May 18, 6:00 p.m.; Spartan Stadium (148 Spartan Alley)

Carlsbad

Carlsbad Early College High School – May 19, 5:00 p.m.; PR Leyva Auditorium

Carlsbad High School

Española

Española Valley High School – May 19, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Española Valley High School (1111 El Llano Rd.)

Farmington

Rocinante High School – May 17, 6:00 p.m.; Farmington Civic Center (200 W. Arrington)

Farmington High School – May 18, 7:30 p.m.; Hutchison Stadium (2200 N. Sunset Ave.)

Piedra Vista High School – May 18, 7:30 p.m.; Farmington High School Gym (2200 N. Sunset Ave.)

San Juan College High School – May 12, 6:00 p.m.; SJC Graduation Plaza (4601 College Blvd.)

Gallup-McKinley County

Navajo Pine – May 24, 6:30 p.m.; Navajo Pine High School (4 Walnut Ave.)

Thoreau – May 24, 6:30 p.m.; Thoreau High School (4 Hawk Cir. Thoreau, NM)

Tse Yi Gai – May 24, 6:30 p.m.; Tse Yi Gai High School (Cuba, NM)

Crownpoint – May 25, 6:30 p.m. (1 Eagle Dr. Crownpoint, NM)

Hiroshi Miyamura – May 25, 6:30 p.m.; Angelo Dipaolo Memorial Stadium

Tohatchi – May 25, 6:30 p.m.; Tohatchi High School (Cougar Ln N – 491)

Gallup Central – May 26, 2:00 p.m. Gallup Central High School (325 Maguerite)

Gallup High – May 26, 6:30 p.m.; Angelo Dipaolo Memorial Stadium

Ramah – May 26, 6:30 p.m.; Ramah High School (74 S. Bloomfield Ave.)

Grants

Early College – May 12, 10:00 a.m.; NMSU Grants Campus Theater (1500 Third St.)

Grants High – May 19, 6:00 p.m.; Grants High School Gymnasium (500 Mountain Rd.)

Laguna-Acoma – May 20, 10:00 a.m.; Laguna-Acoma High School Gymnasium (State Route 23 Casa Blanca, NM)

Hobbs

Hobbs High – May 20, 10:00 a.m.; Watson Memorial Stadium (800 N. Jefferson St.)

Las Cruces*

Las Cruces High – May 19, 9:00 a.m.

Arrowhead Park Early College – May 19, 1:30 p.m.

Centennial High – May 19, 6:00 p.m.

Organ Mountain High – May 20, 9:00 a.m.

Rio Grande Preparatory Institute – May 20, 1:30 p.m.

Mayfield High – May 20, 6:00 p.m.

*all ceremonies held at the Field of Dreams (2501 Tashiro Rd.)

Las Vegas

Robertson High – May 26, 10:00 a.m.; Robertson High School-Mike Marr Gymnasium (1236 Fifth St.)

Los Alamos

Los Alamos High – May 27, 9:00 a.m.; Sullivan Field (4000 University Dr.)

Los Lunas

Los Lunas High – May 20, 9:00 a.m.; UNM Pit (1111 University Blvd. SE)

Valencia High – May 20, 1:00 p.m.; UNM Pit

Century High – May 20, 4:00 p.m.; UNM Pit

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Cyber Academy – May 19, 5:00 p.m.; V. Sue Cleveland High School Concert Hall (4800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE)

V. Sue Cleveland High – May 22, 10:00 a.m.; Rio Rancho Events Center (3001 Civic Center cir. NE)

Independence High – May 22, 1:30 p.m.; V. Sue Cleveland High School Concert Hall (4800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE)

Rio Rancho High – May 23, 10:00 a.m.; Rio Rancho Events Center (3001 Civic Center Cir. NE)

Roswell

University High – May 25, 6:00 p.m.; HF Sinclair Wool Bowl (1535-1761 N. Grande Ave.)

Roswell High – May 26, 7:00 p.m.; HF Sinclair Wool Bowl (1535-1761 N. Grand Ave.)

Early College High – May 27, 10:00 a.m.; Pueblo Auditorium (300 N Kentucky Ave.)

Goddard High – May 27, 7:00 p.m.; HF Sinclair Wool Bowl (1535-1761 N. Grand Ave.)

Ruidoso

Ruidoso High – May 20, 10:00 a.m.; WD Horton Stadium (200 Horton Cir.)

Santa Fe

Early College Opportunities – May 24, 9:00 a.m. Santa Fe Convention Center (201 W. Marcy St.)

Capital High – May 25, 9:00 a.m.; Capital High School (4851 Paseo del Sol)

Santa Fe High – May 26, 9:00 a.m.; Ivan Head Stadium (2100 Yucca St.)

Silver City

Silver High – May 18, 7:30 p.m.; Silver High School (3200 N. Silver St.)

Socorro

Socorro High – May 19, 6:00 p.m.; Socorro Rodeo & Sports Complex (Rodeo Dr.)

Taos

Taos High – May 27, 10:00 a.m.; Anaya Field (134 Cervantes St.)

Tucumcari