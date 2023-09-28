SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Universities around New Mexico are reporting high enrollment numbers this year. At Western New Mexico University, enrollment among Hispanic, international, and dual enrollment students has increased.

For the fall 2023 semester, Hispanic enrollment is up 10.4%, according to the university. And that’s not including international students who also identify as Hispanic.

“I always cherish having a diverse group of students in the classroom,” Western New Mexico University professor Miguel Vicéns said in a press release. “Students of Hispanic backgrounds bring assorted viewpoints to the classroom. It conveys a larger perspective of the world.”

International student enrollment at the school has increased by 26.9% this year. Students with dual enrollment and high school students getting college credits increased by 13.8% according to Western New Mexico University.