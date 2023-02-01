ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West Mesa students spoke about how unsafe they feel at school Wednesday night. They are asking for something to be done.

In the last year, a student was shot and killed by another student just off campus, a gun went off in class, and another student was caught with a gun that was confiscated.

“The increase in violence has diminished my fight or flight response. I feel as though it doesn’t scare me anymore. Schools are supposed to be an environment where we should feel safe, the real sad fact is that we have to know our surroundings. I want to feel safe like I’m in my own home.”

In all, students asked the Albuquerque School Board to add security and take their safety seriously.

“I also want to mention students are terrified. Some of us don’t even want to go to school because we fear we may not make it back from school alive, even my parents say they are worried and scared.”

Last month, West Mesa teachers spoke to the school board, echoing much of what the students said Wednesday.