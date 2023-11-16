ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aspiring law students from West Mesa High School are going on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. Multiple New Mexico high school teams competed last weekend in the University of New Mexico law moot competition. Moot court competitions expose students to the appeals process.

Four students were chosen at the end of the UNM debate to go to Washington D.C. to represent New Mexico and three of those students are from West Mesa High School. “I think its a really good feeling because there are a lot of stereotypes that do go about with our school and stuff. I think we are a really good school we do have really good and smart students. I think given more opportunities, we’re able to shine through that,” said Destiny Villalobos, senior at West Mesa High.

All expenses will be paid by UNM. The students will compete in Washington D.C. next year.