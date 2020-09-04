WATCH LIVE: Rio Rancho Public Schools holds Special Board Meeting to address re-entry plan

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is holding a Special Board Meeting on Friday, September 4, to address the district’s re-entry plan in addition to the results of a survey on parents’ feelings regarding hybrid learning.

In an August 28 update from RRPS, the district states that according to the governor’s safety criteria, Sandoval County is on track to be permitted to phase in some hybrid learning options after Labor Day. The district states this initial phase-in will only apply to students in grades Pre-K through 5. In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the district stated it wasn’t sure if those students will move into the hybrid model next week but that parents should be prepared in case the district decides to move forward.

All other students will continue remote learning until the district is allowed to phase in the hybrid options for middle and high school students. Additionally, RRPS hired an independent polling company in order to conduct a survey from parents on their feelings of safety around entering into a hybrid learning model. The responses will be used to help the district determine the direction of school re-entry plans.

