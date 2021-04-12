WATCH LIVE: APS holds Special Board of Education meeting

Watch live meeting on this page at 7:30 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Albuquerque Public Schools will hold a Special Board of Education meeting on Monday, April 12 at 7:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the meeting live on this page.

The meeting will highlight several issues including the consideration of approval of design development for the Jackson Middle School classroom block, the consideration of approval of design development for the replacement of school buildings at Sandia Base Elementary School, and the consideration for approval of the superintendent’s contract.

A full agenda for the meeting can be found online.