NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has started testing wastewater at 24 high schools in the Metro for illicit drugs. This comes after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s current public health. According to the data, seven out of 24 schools detected fentanyl and its metabolite and 21 out of 24 detected cocaine and its metabolite.

“These findings show that communities around Albuquerque or the Albuquerque community, and similar around Rio Rancho that there is widespread cocaine usage in these communities and I think that was a big surprise for all of us,” said New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney.

The state did say that it is not possible to determine whether the drugs are the result of legal drug use or illicit drug use.

Officials said they plan to continue testing at every public high school in the state. To see the results, follow this link.