WalletHub: New Mexico ranked last on best school systems

Education

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is once again getting a bad name for its education. WalletHub lists New Mexico as the worst school system in the U.S. The study looks at things such as pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate, test scores, and school closures due to COVID-19, safety and bullying. Massachusetts was listed as the best school system.

The top ten best school systems in the U.S. are:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. New Jersey
  4. Virginia
  5. Vermont
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Minnesota
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Delaware
  10. Maryland
Source: WalletHub

