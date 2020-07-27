WalletHub: New Mexico ranked last on best school systems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School districts around the state are waiting to see how many teachers they'll have for the school year. Whether it's safety concerns or teachers who are also parents struggling to figure out childcare for their kids going back to school part-time, there's a concern that teachers may opt-out of the school year.

"If we can't accommodate in a way that they can take care of their own kids, and still be a full-time employee, that will create a string of retirements and we want to avoid that. So, right now everybody's hanging in, they're not retiring, they're not quitting. But, if the situation becomes one where they don't feel safe or they can't support their family, I'm worried they might do that," Ellen Bernstein, President of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation said.