WalletHub: New Mexico ranked last on best school systems

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is once again getting a bad name for its education. WalletHub lists New Mexico as the worst school system in the U.S. The study looks at things such as pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate, test scores, and school closures due to COVID-19, safety and bullying. Massachusetts was listed as the best school system.
The top ten best school systems in the U.S. are:
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- Virginia
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Delaware
- Maryland
Source: WalletHub
