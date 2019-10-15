Voters asked to approve 2019 APS bond and mill levy

Education

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools students, teachers, and parents are asking voters for help in the bond and mill levy election.

Election day is November 5 but early voting has already started. Voters are being asked to approve a continuation of the public school capital improvements tax which will help with what they call critical repairs to schools.

Teachers and students say the levy will help fix leaking roofs, adding wheelchair ramps, and enhance school security among other things.

