Volunteers needed at Santa Fe Public Schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that students are back in school, one New Mexico school district is looking for volunteers to help in and out of the classroom. Santa Fe Public schools are looking for a couple of hundred volunteers to help out this year. They say there are plenty of opportunities since school officials are still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

Hilario Chavez is the district’s superintendent. He explains, “What we’re really trying to make a push for is providing tutoring services during the instructional day so during the day, while our teachers are providing instructions to our students in our classrooms, we want to be able to provide tutoring services to our students who have to quarantine due to COVID protocols.”

Other volunteer positions range from administrative, classroom, and after-school helpers and lunch aides. The district is launching new initiatives with federal pandemic relief funds to help students get back on track. “Funding is going to go to help pay some of our volunteers and we’re going to try to utilize them to really close the achievement gap and provide that support for students across the board,” says Chavez.

All volunteers who work in schools will need to follow COVID protocols set by the state public education department for staff.

There are also virtual volunteer opportunities that include working with the district’s homework helpline. SFPS has also expanded the school year an additional ten days to provide extended learning to help make up for a lost time during the pandemic.

You can access the Santa Fe Public Schools volunteer application here.