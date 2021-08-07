Virtual learning students in the hundreds for Las Cruces Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools is working to finalize enrollment for students opting for virtual learning. The school district has more than 600 additional students interested in its virtual learning academy since publicly announcing its indoor masking policy.
Story continues below:
- Survey: Will you get your child vaccinated against COVID-19?
- Health: RSV cases increasing in Albuquerque
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 5 de Agosto 2021
- Entertainment: ‘Reservation Dogs’ smashes stereotypes of Indigenous people
- Crime: Bait car arrest uncovers more stolen vehicles
As of Friday, there were about 850 students interested in the program. Officials say they’re still working on contacting parents. School starts for students on August 9, but district officials say students enrolled later in the week will not be penalized.