Virtual learning students in the hundreds for Las Cruces Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools is working to finalize enrollment for students opting for virtual learning. The school district has more than 600 additional students interested in its virtual learning academy since publicly announcing its indoor masking policy.

As of Friday, there were about 850 students interested in the program. Officials say they’re still working on contacting parents. School starts for students on August 9, but district officials say students enrolled later in the week will not be penalized.

