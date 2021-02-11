Video shares why some New Mexicans had to leave the state during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the state is starting to open back up, many say it’s too late for their families. A non-profit created a video that is now spreading online. Adelante Now is an educational foundation and they put together a video to share what they call a ‘terrible reality’ in New Mexico. Many New Mexicans are leaving the state and they asked some of those people to tell their stories.

Most of the answers were based on the closure of schools and businesses during the pandemic. The group commissioned a poll that they say shows 66% of New Mexicans believe schools should be reopened to in-person learning. Forty-two percent of parents say their kids have fallen behind academically. The organization says the mission of the video was to get the attention of local and state leaders who set policies and make the voices of New Mexicans heard.