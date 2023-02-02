VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Elementary students in Valencia County have access to new STEM equipment thanks to a baseball hall of famer. The Cal Ripken Foundation and Exxon Mobile opened two new STEM centers at Gil Sanchez and Tomé elementary schools.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, newly-trained teachers taught students how to use the new STEM equipment, including 3D printers, robots, and other tools. “This is amazing,” says Monica Rivera, principal at Tomé Elementary. “This is very exciting to bring an opportunity like this into our community is more than we can ask for. Our students are engaged in their learning and their trying out different technology.”

The Cal Ripken Foundation has 275 fully-operated STEM programs nationwide.