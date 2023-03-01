ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The president of the University of New Mexico, Garnett Stokes, delivered her State of the University address on Wednesday, Mar. 1. This year’s speech marked the fifth annual State of the University address.

According to UNM’s website, key themes of the speech included “UNM 2040, a roadmap guiding the University well into the future, the institution’s role in supporting the state’s economy through innovation, campus improvements and safety, as well as the many accomplishments across campus including Health and Human Sciences, athletics, and the branch campuses.” Stokes said that the university is headed in the right direction.

UNM’s president highlighted the university’s 1.5% increase in enrollment – the first increase since 2012. She also called attention to the university’s efforts to address mental health and to become more inclusive. Stokes said, “we know that a successful UNM means a smarter, more successful, more prosperous, and happier state of New Mexico.”

Stokes mentioned that the university is considering changing the names of locations that may be controversial, but she did not specify which ones. UNM’s seal and murals inside Zimmerman Library have been at the forefront of this discussion in recent years. “Under the umbrella of the UNM diversity council, we are developing a meaningful process to reconsider the names of public space that may no longer align with the values and peoples of the university,” said Stokes.

In December 2022, the Board of Regents gave President Stokes a contract extension that could keep her at UNM through 2025. The contract also came with a $61,000 salary increase per year.