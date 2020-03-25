UNM’s Innovation Academy offers course to help businesses expand online presence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Innovation Academy is offering a special online course for businesses about how to increase their online presence.

The course, called New Mexico’s Small Business Recovery, will teach businesses e-commerce techniques, aimed at driving traffic to online stores. The six-week online course starts on April 6 and it is available to anyone in the community.

The course is offered for $17 and is made available through funding from the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration called the NM EDA Rainforest University Center.

