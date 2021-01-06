UNM workforce training center to be built in Los Lunas

Education

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Valencia Campus is adding a new workforce training center in Los Lunas. The 20,000 square-foot facility will offer hands-on training for communication, welding and computer skills.

The $8 million project has been in the works since 2014. The chancellor hopes the facility encourages companies to recruit workers locally. “This training center is going to help get the citizens of Valencia County ready for all the jobs that are there now and that are coming in the near future,” said Dr. Alice Vivian Letteney, Chancellor at UNM Valencia Campus. UNM expects to break ground in the next month and hopes to open it within a year.

