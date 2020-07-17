UNM waives standardized test requirement for 2021-2022 school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is temporarily waiving the standardized test score requirement. This applies to first-year applicants for the 2021-2022 school year.

The university says the decision comes due to the inability of students to take the ACT or SAT standardized tests in the near future. While standardized test results will not be required, officials still say it is recommended that students submit a standardized test score if possible. Additional information can be found on UNM’s admissions website.

