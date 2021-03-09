UNM UCAM team earns national recognition for educational outreach videos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico‘s University Communication and Marketing (UCAM) team has received national recognition for its work showcasing the school. UNM won a gold award for its short video showcasing how the class of 2020 was able to succeed despite going to school during a pandemic.

It also won a silver award for its short video “Campus Glow Ups” which focused on student recruitment. The team’s recent work has also earned three international awards including platinum in video production for long-form video for the series “Campus Countdown Series“, gold in web-based production for web element in “Campus Tour Website“, and an honorable mention in web-based production for “8-Bit Lobo Louie “.