UNM triples number of electric vehicle charging stations on campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is making it easier for drivers to charge up electric cars. The university is tripling the number of stations around campus from four to 12.

According to a UNM Newsroom article, the following are the locations of the stations:

Two charging stations (four parking spots) in the Yale Parking Structure on central campus (1st level).

Two charging stations (four parking spots) in the Cornell Parking Structure on central campus (4th level).

One charging station (two parking spots) in the M Lot at the corner of Tucker Avenue and Stanford Drive on the north campus.

One charging station (two parking spots) in the RIO lot at the Student Support & Services Center on the south campus.

Part of the fundraising for the $100,000 project is coming from the Volkswagen settlement following the emissions scandal involving the automaker. Installation is expected to be finished in May 2021.