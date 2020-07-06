UNM to revise budget following major cuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents will meet to discuss major budget cuts. The Albuquerque Journal reports the Board will meet on Tuesday, July 7 to approve a revised budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

This comes as the pandemic causes major financial impacts not only to the university but the state’s budget too. The Journal reports that the budget solvency bill that was signed by the governor following the recent special session cut millions from UNM in addition to other higher education institutions across New Mexico.

The chief government relations officer at UNM told the Journal that the state appropriation for UNM’s main campus will go from $199 million to $186 million. The university fears major cuts to the state’s budget will take away millions from regular operational money.

Budget talks will also call for extra cleaning services and expanding remote learning. Regents are set to meet in committee meetings on Tuesday which is in advance of a special meeting that will be held on July 14 to approve a revised budget.

