UNM to conduct Campus Warning Siren test on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will conduct a test of its Campus Warning Siren System at 11:02 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23. The sirens are part of UNM’s campus emergency warning system.
UNM states all campuses will be included in the test and in the future campus-specific alerts will take place. The UNM system is tested at the beginning of every semester.
