Live Now
Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

UNM to conduct Campus Warning Siren test on Tuesday

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will conduct a test of its Campus Warning Siren System at 11:02 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23. The sirens are part of UNM’s campus emergency warning system.

UNM states all campuses will be included in the test and in the future campus-specific alerts will take place. The UNM system is tested at the beginning of every semester.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video