UNM to celebrate fall 2020 class virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a result of the pandemic and the state’s current health order, the University of New Mexico will once again host a virtual graduation for its fall 2020 class. “You and your fellow members of the class of 2020 will be remembered and admired for your courage, adaptability, and extreme patience in the face of extraordinary circumstances,” said UNM President Garnett Stokes.

More than 1,500 students are expected to get their degrees in the fall and while the ceremony will be held virtually for now, the university is also planning for an in-person ceremony for all 2020 graduates once it’s safe. The virtual celebration will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, December 11 at 6 p.m.

