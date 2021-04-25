UNM theatre festival to showcase students’ writing talents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM students are showcasing their theatre and movie writing talents with a new series running through May 2. The Linnell Festival of new plays is virtual this year and tickets are free but donations will be accepted. Donations will go toward the UNM Theatre Program Fund.

The event kicks off Friday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. with the premiere of “The Bat” written by a graduating UNM student. Then throughout the week, more students plays will premiere with topics ranging form online relationships to how we perceive identity. More information is available online.